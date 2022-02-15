The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 15th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Hershey has increased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $203.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

