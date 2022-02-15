The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 15th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Hershey has increased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $203.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
