The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Hershey reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.88. 788,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

