The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hershey worth $44,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY opened at $203.35 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

