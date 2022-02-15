The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $351.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

