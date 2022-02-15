The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.