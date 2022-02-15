The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. 292,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,147. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $722.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $960,412.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,977 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

