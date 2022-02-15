The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.39 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.