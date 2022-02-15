The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,766,000 after acquiring an additional 440,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

