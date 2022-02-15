The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.09) to GBX 2,160 ($29.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.09) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,441.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

