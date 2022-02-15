TheStreet Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

