TheStreet Downgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to D+

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNTV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of MNTV opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

