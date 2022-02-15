Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.