Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 1.7%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.