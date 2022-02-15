Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,409 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 496% compared to the average volume of 572 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 23,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $294.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

