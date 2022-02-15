TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth about $622,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

