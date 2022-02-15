Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Cut by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. Trex makes up 5.9% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

NYSE:TREX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

