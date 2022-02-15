Trexquant Investment LP Invests $101,000 in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 481,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,817 shares during the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.52. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

