Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $66,000 Investment in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

