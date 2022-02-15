TrezarCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,336.41 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $195,336.41 and $17.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.38 or 0.99892506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00243888 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00154922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00300502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001394 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 271,376,950 coins and its circulating supply is 259,376,950 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

