Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.85.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.