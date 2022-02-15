TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

