Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $176,280.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

