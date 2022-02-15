TripAdvisor (TRIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRIP stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
