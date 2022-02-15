Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $29.30 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

