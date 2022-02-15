Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBOX. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 282 ($3.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.33).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.17.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

