TRON (TRX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.76 billion and $877.58 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,780,526,250 coins and its circulating supply is 101,780,494,666 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.