two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,214. TWO has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 919,403 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 122,565 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in TWO by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 234,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in TWO by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

