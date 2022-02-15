U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.46% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $227,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

