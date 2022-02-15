Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had their “buy” rating reiterated by Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.34% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

UBER stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 569,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

