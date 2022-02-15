Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had their “buy” rating reiterated by Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.34% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
UBER stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 569,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
