Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Unilever has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
