Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Unilever has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

