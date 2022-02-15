Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.40. 20,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

