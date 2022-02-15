Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $26,243.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

