United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £179.69 ($243.15).

LON UU opened at GBX 1,044.50 ($14.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 851.80 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.41). The firm has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 96.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,080.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.34) to GBX 1,100 ($14.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

