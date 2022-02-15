UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 184 ($2.49) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.42 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of £164.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.49.
In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($53,747.50).
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.
