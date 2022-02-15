Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

