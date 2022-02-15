Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Vai has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $78,850.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.49 or 0.07031433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.31 or 0.99876540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

