VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

