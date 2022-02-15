Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

