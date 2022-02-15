Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $189,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.57 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

