Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.35. 4,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.76 and its 200 day moving average is $279.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.