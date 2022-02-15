Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 153.3% in January

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000.
BNDW opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $81.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.