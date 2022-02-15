Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

