Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.

VREX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 266,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $929.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Varex Imaging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

