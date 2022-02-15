Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 1.4%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.92). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.89.

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

