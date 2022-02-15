Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €92.68 ($105.32) and last traded at €93.00 ($105.68). 136,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €94.00 ($106.82).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.33 ($118.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

