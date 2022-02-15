Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

