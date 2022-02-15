Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Vedanta alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $3,837,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.