Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $633.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Veil has a market cap of $949,016.69 and $633.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.38 or 0.99892506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00243888 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00154922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00300502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

