Venus Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $11.10 million and $233,046.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105841 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

