Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,949.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Verso has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $116,949.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

